VicPD seeking help in recovering stolen scooter of B.C. Special Olympics athlete

The scooter was stolen from outside Hillside Mall on Sept.21

Victoria Police Department is asking people to assist in finding the stolen scooter of a 54-year-old B.C. Special Olympics athlete who depends on it for transportation.

The electric scooter was stolen from outside Hillside Mall in the 1600-block of Hillside Avenue around 4 p.m. on Sept. 21.

VicPD describe the scooter as “a black, two-wheeled ‘FLG’ brand electric scooter, with off-road tires and a light on the front fender. The scooter’s serial number — which can be found along the base of the scooter where the battery sits — is FLJ-HBC0287.

Anyone with information of the scooter’s whereabouts can contact VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option 1.

To provide information anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

