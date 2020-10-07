VicPD seeking rightful owner of drill press/lathe seized from prolific property offender

Officers discovered the tool after coming across two men trying to tow it behind a bicycle

Have you recently lost a drill press/lathe?

Victoria police are seeking the rightful owner a large drill press/lathe that was recovered after officers discovered it being towed behind a bicycle by a “prolific property offender.”

On Oct. 3, just after 4 a.m., officers came across two men who were attempting to tow the large piece of equipment behind a bicycle in the Oaklands neighbourhood, near the intersection of Haultain and Asquith streets.

While speaking with the men, officers recognized one of them as a prolific property offender with a long history of offences. The officer seized the large drill press/lathe, suspecting it to be stolen.

The drill press/lathe is approximately five feet in length. It is a Shop Smith brand tool, mounted on a stained wooden platform with legs and yellow metal supports. It is in very good shape, solid and heavy. There is a black electric motor and belt system which drives the assembly.

If you recognize this tool, call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

VicPD is looking for the rightful owner of this drill press/lathe seized last week. (VicPD handout)