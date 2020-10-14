VicPD seeking witnesses, surveillance footage after stranger tries to entice 11-year-old boy into van

The incident happened in the 600-block of Head Street

Police are looking for witnesses to an incident that happened on Oct. 13 in the 600-block of Head Street. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are looking for witnesses or video footage after a man approached an 11-year-old boy walking home from school.

The incident happened on Oct. 13. Officers received a report that a man had approached the boy in the 600-block of Head Street near the intersection of Head Street and Esquimalt Road at approximately 2:45 p.m.

READ ALSO: Man arrested in Victoria after pointing replica firearm at another person

The man, driving a vehicle, pulled up beside the boy and told him to get in and accept a ride home. The boy turned around and walked away in the opposite direction. At this point, the man in the vehicle made a U-turn to follow the boy and again told him to get in the vehicle and accept a ride.

The boy made it safely back to the school and reported the incident to his family. He was not physically injured in the incident.

READ ALSO: Documentary exposes youth sex trafficking in Greater Victoria

The unknown man is described as Caucasian, bald with a full grey beard and approximately 50 years old. The man was driving a white four-door vehicle, which is described as being relatively new and very clean. There may have been a small dog in the back seat of the vehicle.

Any witnesses or any person with CCTV footage in the area of Head Street and Esquimalt Road is asked to call the Victoria Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD