VicPD seeks help locating missing man with distinctive tattoos

Christian Gaudet is described as a Caucasian man, 6’ with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes

Victoria police are asking for public help locating missing man Christian Gaudet.

The 22-year-old man is also known as LJ or Tristan, VicPD said in a release.

Gaudet is described as a Caucasian man, 6’ with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Gaudet has a tattoo of a lightning bolt under his right sideburn, three dots tattooed at the corner of his eye, a $100 bill tattooed on his left hand, and a moon and star tattoo on his left bicep.

