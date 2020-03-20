VicPD seeks high-risk missing 75-year-old man

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk missing man, Barry Doyle.
Doyle, 75, is Caucasian standing five feet, ten inches tall with a slim build. He has short grey hair, that is often parted on the side and is clean-shaven.
He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, a red plaid shirt, blue jeans and tan shoes.
Doyle suffers from a medical condition and walked away from his residence in James Bay. He is not dressed for the weather and may be somewhat confused. Patrol officers are currently searching for him.
If you see Doyle, call 911.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.