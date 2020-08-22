VicPD is seeking witnesses who may have information on a stabbing that took place in Centennial Square early on Saturday, Aug. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD seeks witnesses in early morning Centennial Square stabbing

One man taken to hospital with serious injuries

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Centennial Square early on Saturday morning and Victoria police are seeking witnesses.

According to a written statement by VicPD, officers patrolling in downtown Victoria came across an injured man walking in the 1500-block of Douglas Street – the area near Centennial Square – around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 22).

The man, who police say had sustained “potentially life-threatening injuries,” told officers he’d been stabbed. The officers tended to the injured man until paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital. Later that morning, VicPD confirmed that the man’s condition had improved and his injuries were now considered non-life-threatening.

READ ALSO: Woman arrested after downtown Victoria stabbing

VicPD later determined that the stabbing took place in Centennial Square and the department’s Forensic Identification Services is involved. No arrests have been made in relation to the stabbing and VicPD said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victoria Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

