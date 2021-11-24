VicPD seeks witnesses, video footage of reported crash between bike and car

The Victoria Police Department is looking for witnesses to a reported hit and run involving a cyclist and a vehicle in the area of Topaz Avenue and Graham Street early Nov. 24.
At 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report that a cyclist was struck by a small, grey car (possibly with a hatchback), which fled the scene before their arrival. The car, travelling west on Topaz Avenue, reportedly struck the cyclist as they pedaled south on Graham Street, VicPD said in a release. Paramedics transported the cyclist to hospital for treatment of what police called non-life-threatening injuries.
VicPD asks that anyone with information or video come forward, as the driver and vehicle have not yet been identified. To do so, contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 ext. 1, or report what you know anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
