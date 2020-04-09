VicPD has seen an increase in thefts from cars. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD sees 29 per cent jump in thefts from cars in early April

Officers are reminding people to lock their vehicles, remove valuables

Victoria Police are reminding the public to keep their valuables secure after seeing an increase in thefts from cars in April.

From April 1 to 7 there were 48 thefts from vehicles in Esquimalt and Victoria, a 29 per cent jump compared to the last week of March.

In that March time period there were 34 thefts from cars.

VicPD is following April’s Auto Crime Prevention Month campaign, launched by the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) and ICBC to remind people of steps they can take to prevent car thefts.

ALSO READ: VicPD warns downtown visitors not to leave valuables in car after large theft

Thefts tend to happen after dark, so VicPD recommends removing valuables from vehicles after 9 p.m. to help prevent losses.

Additional tips include locking the vehicle, parking in well-lit areas, not leaving a duplicate set of keys in or on your vehicle, and leaving nothing in plain sight.

For more tips visit icbc.com.

