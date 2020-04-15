VicPD seize $30,000 of stolen property after storage locker raid

A Victoria Police Department specialized task force seized approximately $30,000 worth of stolen property after an investigation into a prolific property offender led them to a storage locker.
On Tuesday, April 14, the VicPD Strike Force began an investigation into a man suspected to be in possession of a large amount of stolen property.
At around 5 p.m., officers used a search warrant to open a storage locker associated with the man in the 3900-block of Quadra Street.
The recovered property included power tools, liquor and many other items. Many of the items are traceable, while others still have their anti-theft tags attached.
Since March 15, VicPD has seen a 25 per cent increase in property crime, with an overall increase of 22 per cent for all VicPD calls.
Anyone with information about property crime offenders can call the strike force line directly at 250-995-7260. Otherwise, people can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250- 995-7654. To report anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
