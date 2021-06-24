A drug trafficking investigation led to Victoria police officers seizing fentanyl, methamphetamine and about $20,000 in cash on June 16. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD seizes significant quantities of the drugs, $20,000 after trafficking investigation

The seizure included fentanyl, methamphetamine and pills believed to be controlled substances

A drug trafficking investigation led to Victoria police officers seizing significant quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and about $20,000 in cash on June 16.

The seizure came after officers executed a search warrant at a suite of a temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street. It also included hundreds of pills that police suspect to be controlled substances.

Police arrested a 51-year-old Victoria man at the scene and officers will be recommending charges related to drug trafficking against him. He was later released pending further investigation.

Aside from the substances and cash, officers also seized a taser and an e-bike that they believe was stolen.

Officers from the community safety division and the Greater Victoria emergency response team were involved in the seizure.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

