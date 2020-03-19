VicPD is asking for the public’s help as officers continue to search for 36-year-old Brandon Doran, who is wanted in connection to a violent home invasion. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD still searching for man wanted in violent home invasion

Police ask public to call 911 if Brandon Doran is spotted

Victoria police officers continue to search for one man wanted in connection to a violent home invasion and are asking the public for help.

VicPD says Brandon Doran is wanted on multiple charges related to a violent home invasion which took place in the 1000-block of Caledonia Avenue on Feb. 14.

Two other men who were wanted in connection to the home invasion – Tighson Laughren and Robert Hawkins – have been arrested.

READ ALSO: VicPD seeking three men for violent home invasion, considered armed and dangerous

Doran is described as a 36-year-old black man, five-foot-six and about 140 pounds with a slim build and a shaved head. Police say he has a number of tattoos on his face.

According to VicPD, Doran is considered armed and dangerous. If spotted, police ask that the public not approach him and call 911 instead. Anyone with information about where Doran may be is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

