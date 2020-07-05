Victoria Police Department is reopening their front counter services as of Monday, July 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD to reopen front counter services on Monday

No masks provided, but encouraged to be worn

Victoria Police Department is reopening their front counter services to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, July 6, there will be new precautions in place, including placeholders on the floor to allow for two-metre separation, a supply of hand sanitizer on site and physical barriers at all service windows. There won’t be any masks provided, but they are encouraged to be worn.

Notably, many services that usually require coming to the detachment to book in-person appointments such as fingerprinting, police information checks and property returns can now be done online. Bike registry forms can be submitted through email to reserves.reserves@vicpd.ca

You can also make an appointment by calling 250-995-7654 and selecting option number eight during their business hours.

850 Caledonia Avenue will be open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., while 500 Park Place in Esquimalt will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

