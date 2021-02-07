Victoria Airport Authority wins B.C. employers award

The authority managing Victoria International Airport (YYJ) has received recognition for being one of BC’s Top 100 employers for 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

The authority managing Victoria International Airport (YYJ) has received recognition as one of B.C.’s top employers for 2020.

BC’s Top Employers annual competition selected Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) for its training programs and tuition subsidies, on-site fitness facility and on-site multi-use path and its support for employees to participate community. VAA matches charitable donations of up to $5,000, asks employees on which initiatives to support and allows employees time off to volunteer. VAA also receives credit for fostering teamwork and work-life balance through flexible work schedules and long service recognition.

Geoff Dickson, VAA’s president and chief executive officer, said his organization is proud to receive this recognition. “We work as a team, and being recognized as one of BC’s Top Employers is a direct reflection of the dedication and commitment of VAA staff that built and sustain an exceptional workplace and, the employment practices being recognized,” he said.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the BC’s Top Employers annual competition, a special designation that recognizes employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

Victoria International Airport (with the call sign YYJ) is the 11th busiest airport in Canada with more than 1.9 million passengers per year. Greater Victoria is well served with more than 100 flights throughout North America. YYJ was rated among one of the top 10 most-loved airports in the world by CNN Travel and was twice named ‘Best Regional Airport in North America’ by Airports Council International (ACI).

VAA is a not-for-profit authority that has managed Victoria International Airport on behalf of the surrounding communities since April 1, 1997.

