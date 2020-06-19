Victoria Animal Control Services is looking for information about a body-gripping trap that severely injured a raccoon. (Facebook/VACS)

Victoria Animal Control seeks info after raccoon injured by illegally-set trap

Injured raccoon was euthanized at Wild ARC

Victoria Animal Control is seeking information after discovering a raccoon in an illegally-set trap in Esquimalt.

On June 12, animal control officers were called to the 500-block of Joffre Street for reports of an injured raccoon. When they arrived they found the animal caught in a body-gripping trap.

The raccoon was taken to the BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin, but it’s injuries were too severe and it was euthanized.

READ ALSO: Wild ARC rehabilitates 77 raccoons over the summer

According to Victoria Animal Control Services (VACS), the type of trap used is dangerous and could easily kill a cat or small dog. The trap was illegally set and a $500 fine is pending.

VACS asks anyone with information on the incident or who knows anyone using those types of traps call in at 250-414-0233. The file number is 20-1276.

READ ALSO: Injured wildlife admissions drop roughly 80 per cent during COVID-19 pandemic

