Victoria Animal Control seeks info after raccoon injured by illegally-set trap

Victoria Animal Control is seeking information after discovering a raccoon in an illegally-set trap in Esquimalt.
On June 12, animal control officers were called to the 500-block of Joffre Street for reports of an injured raccoon. When they arrived they found the animal caught in a body-gripping trap.
The raccoon was taken to the BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin, but it’s injuries were too severe and it was euthanized.
According to Victoria Animal Control Services (VACS), the type of trap used is dangerous and could easily kill a cat or small dog. The trap was illegally set and a $500 fine is pending.
VACS asks anyone with information on the incident or who knows anyone using those types of traps call in at 250-414-0233. The file number is 20-1276.
