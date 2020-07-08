Victoria baseball club opens Royal Athletic Park for public picnics

HarbourCats go ahead with annual sock toss for charity despite no games

Royal Athletic Park opened its Victoria field to the public for the first time as HarbourCats baseball games were halted due to COVID-19.

People are encouraged to bring a picnic or enjoy a family game of bocce in the heart of the North Park neighbourhood.

Drop-in times are from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays.

Physical distancing and adherence to the park’s use guidelines is required states an online flyer.

As for the HarbourCats, the team is focusing on helping those in need even without playing games.

The team hosts the annual sock toss for Anawim House on July 14. People can come out from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and toss a pair of socks over the fence. The footwear will be donated to people living on the streets of Victoria.

CoronavirusVictoria HarbourCats