The BC SPCA Victoria branch is offering a pet food bank for animal owners in need. (Facebook/BC SPCA Victoria Branch)

Victoria BC SPCA branch offers pet food bank

Program launched to support vulnerable pet owners and animals

Victoria pet owners struggling through the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic can turn to the BC SPCA for help.

The Victoria SPCA branch is offering a weekly pet food bank for pet owners in need of some extra help.

“We are always here to help pet guardians and vulnerable animals, and we know that the COVID-19 crisis has put even more financial pressure on many families,” says a statement from Annie Prittie Bell, manager of the BC SPCA’s Victoria Branch. “Our goal is to help keep people and their pets together at a time when companionship from our animals is needed more than ever.”

The BC SPCA saw a surge in animal adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, with roughly 400 animals adopted between March 23 and April 8. But with with many facing unemployment, financial concerns have had an impact on many pet owners.

The pet food bank is open on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. at 3150 Napier Ln. Those who want to donate food or kitty litter can visit the shelter from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Donations can be left at a designated drop-off location under the large SPCA sign.

For more information about the local SPCA’s pet food outreach services, call 250-388-7722.

VIDEO: Momma bear spotted with cubs in Metchosin backyard

VIDEO: Momma bear spotted with cubs in Metchosin backyard

Resident didn't call B.C. Conservation out of concerns for animals' safety

