Victoria Beer Week to begin on Friday

The week includes 19 events across the city for every beer lover out there

Victoria Beer Week launches on Friday with the Lift Off! event at the Victoria Public Market. (Courtesy of Victoria Beer Week)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and you don’t even have to buy your loved one gifts. Victoria Beer Week is just around the corner, taking place March 6 to 14, with nine days of bliss for every beer lover out there.

The week opens with Lift Off! on Friday — featuring 16 brand new beers — and closes with Saturday Night Casks on March 14, both at the Victoria Public Market which has served as Beer Week’s headquarters since its launch in 2014.

Some of this year’s new events include Publican’s Picks: A Beer Paired Dinner with Paul Hadfield at Spinnakers Brewpub, which involves a documentary screening about the early days of the microbrewery movement; the Streets Eats Brewery Tour, hosted by West Coast Brewery Tours; and Lager Than Life, a special event celebrating the wide world of underrated and underappreciated lagers.

And for those who love food after a few drinks, Taco Tuesday and the Brewmasters Brunch, both hosted by Swans Brewery, Pub and Hotel, are just the right events for you.

Beer geeks will swoon over the amazing selection at All About the Wood or Pucker Up, along with Beer School.

A few of the events have already sold out but most of the tickets are still available.

To see the full schedule visit victoriabeerweek.com.Tickets are sold through​ ticketrocket.co​, in person at ​Ticket Rocket​ at 1050 Meares Street, or over the phone at 250-590-6291 or toll-free at 1-855-842-7575.

Victoria Beer Week Schedule:

1. Lift Off! — Friday, March 6 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Victoria Public Market | $50

2. Beer School: Greg Evans Memorial Beer Walk — Saturday, March 7 starting at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Swans Brewery, Hotel and Pub | $25

3. Street Eats Brewery Tour — Saturday, March 7 at 4 p.m. at West Coast Brewery Tours | Sold Out

4. All About the Wood — Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Victoria Public Market | $50

5. Homebrewing Workshop — Sunday, March 8 at 11 a.m. at Moon Under Water Brewpub | Sold out

6. Publican’s Picks: Beer Paired Dinner — Sunday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at Spinnakers Gastro Brewpub | $75

7. Beer, Pizza and Gelato — Monday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Pizzeria Prima Strada (Fort Street) | Sold Out

8. The Ultimate Craft Beer Quiz — Monday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at Fernwood Inn | $15

9. Beer School: Food + Beer = Delicious — Tuesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Ile Sauvage Brewing | $25

10. Taco Tuesday — Tuesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Victoria Public Market | $35

11. Beer School: Walk of the Wild Side — Wednesday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Ile Sauvage Brewing | $25

12. In The Spirit of Beer — Wednesday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. at LURE Restaurant and Bar | $40

13. Beer School: Beer + Coffee — Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m. at Discovery Coffee Roaster | Sold Out

14. Pucker Up — Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at Garrick’s Head Pub and Churchill Pub | $30

15. Lager Than Life — Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Victoria Public Market | $35

16. Brewmasters Brunch — Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. at Swans Brewery, Pub and Hotel | $40

17. Beer School: Party Like It’s 999 — Saturday, March 14 at 3:00 p.m. at Argyle Attic | $20

18. Street Eats Brewery Tour — Saturday, March 14 at 4 p.m. at West Coast Brewery Tours | Sold Out

19. Saturday Night Casks — Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Victoria Public Market | $50



