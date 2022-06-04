Victoria book store hosting book launch June 11

The launch of Ordinary Monsters marks the first in-store event since the pandemic started

Munro’s Books is hosting its first in-store book launch since the pandemic June 11 with Ordinary Monsters by local author J. M. Miro, also known as Steven Price. (Courtesy of Munro’s Books)

Munro’s Books is getting ready to host its first in-store book launch in two years.

The downtown Victoria store will launch Ordinary Monsters by local author J. M. Miro, also known as Steven Price, at 7 p.m. on June 11.

Steven’s previous book, By Gaslight, was on the store’s bestseller list for several years.

The new novel, the first in a trilogy, is described as combining an eerie Victorian setting with a spellbinding tale of magic and intrigue.

“Fans of Leigh Bardugo, Deborah Harkness, and Samantha Shannon will devour the story of Charlie and Marlowe, two children with mysterious powers who find themselves hunted by a figure of darkness: a man made of smoke,” wrote the store.

The event will feature refreshments, a short reading, giveaways and more.

READ MORE: Former soldier turned author launches new book

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BooksVictoria