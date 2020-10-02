Victoria boosts output with six new EV stations

Electric vehicle drivers have a half-dozen new reasons to visit downtown Victoria.
The city is installing six new Level 2 EV chargers on Broad Street. Chargers are installed in pairs, two per block, allowing vehicles to charge up to 90 minutes – sufficient to drive an average EV approximately 50 kilometres. Funding in part came from Natural Resource Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, in partnership with BC Hydro, according to a news release from the city.
The new chargers are a first in on-street parking in Victoria, however, the city operates 13 public Level 2 chargers – some in each city-owned parkade.
Victoria is currently in the process of developing a comprehensive EV Strategy to guide municipal investment.
The Climate Leadership Plan sets a target that renewable energy will power 30 per cent of passenger vehicles registered in Victoria by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2050.
