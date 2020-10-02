Six new curbside electric vehicle (EV) chargers are coming to Victoria. (City of Victoria/Twitter)

Victoria boosts output with six new EV stations

City already operates 13 charging stations in its parkades

Electric vehicle drivers have a half-dozen new reasons to visit downtown Victoria.

The city is installing six new Level 2 EV chargers on Broad Street. Chargers are installed in pairs, two per block, allowing vehicles to charge up to 90 minutes – sufficient to drive an average EV approximately 50 kilometres. Funding in part came from Natural Resource Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, in partnership with BC Hydro, according to a news release from the city.

READ ALSO: Drivers are ‘ICE-ing’ electric car charging spots in Greater Victoria

The new chargers are a first in on-street parking in Victoria, however, the city operates 13 public Level 2 chargers – some in each city-owned parkade.

Victoria is currently in the process of developing a comprehensive EV Strategy to guide municipal investment.

“We’re committed to helping residents reduce their carbon footprint anywhere we can and it’s clear that Victoria residents are increasingly choosing electric vehicles to do their part as well,” said Mayor Lisa Helps in a news release. “This is a practical solution to support a reduction in GHGs, but also to provide another incentive to come downtown and support our local businesses.”

The Climate Leadership Plan sets a target that renewable energy will power 30 per cent of passenger vehicles registered in Victoria by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2050.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Metis Nation demands recognition by B.C.
Next story
First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Victoria electric vehicle drivers celebrate national week with Sunday road trip

Three-hour tour covers 110 kilometres of Greater Victoria

Oak Bay High raises over $51,000 for Tour de Rock despite COVID-19 restrictions

The school presented its $51,700 cheque to Tour de Rock alumni riders on Oct.2

Victoria boosts output with six new EV stations

City already operates 13 charging stations in its parkades

UPDATED: Victoria resident finds ‘almost invisible’ fishing line tied across driveway at neck height

VicPD looking for witnesses to this incident

Missing woman last seen in Beecher Bay area of East Sooke

Police ask for public’s help finding 45-year-old woman

B.C. reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, near daily record

Surrey hospital declares outbreak, Peace Arch alert ends

POLL: Have you requested a mail-in ballot for the B.C. provincial election?

British Columbians head to the polls on Oct. 24 but early indications… Continue reading

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

RCMP unsure if anyone else swept away by fatal dam release on Capilano River

Investigation underway to determine exactly why the gate which controls the flow of water was lowered

Motorcyclist dies after crash on the old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Traffic in area around Turner Road and Highway 19A being re-routed

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘Namgis First Nation member tests positive for COVID-19 post mortem

Contact tracing was started immediately after the discovery of the positive test.

Trump to spend a ‘few days’ at military hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

White House says the U.S. president remains ‘fatigued’ and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail

Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

You likely won’t be seeing volunteers with poppy tables out front stores this year

Most Read