Victoria brewery temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A brewery in Victoria is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Phillips Brewing and Malting Co. said the company found out one of its team members had a positive test on Jan. 30, according to a statement on their website.
The employee was last in the store, located along Government Street, on Thursday, Jan. 28 from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
The brewery said Island Health has reviewed the situation and has said no guests should be concerned due to their current COVID-19 health precautions.
The storefront has been closed since Jan. 30 while staff complete a deep clean. Phillips Brewing plans to reopen on Monday, Feb. 1.
