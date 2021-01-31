Victoria brewery temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Phillips Brewing, along Government Street in Victoria, has temporarily shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Owners plan to re-open on Monday, Feb. 1. (Twitter/Phillips Brewing)

A brewery in Victoria is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Phillips Brewing and Malting Co. said the company found out one of its team members had a positive test on Jan. 30, according to a statement on their website.

The employee was last in the store, located along Government Street, on Thursday, Jan. 28 from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

The brewery said Island Health has reviewed the situation and has said no guests should be concerned due to their current COVID-19 health precautions.

The storefront has been closed since Jan. 30 while staff complete a deep clean. Phillips Brewing plans to reopen on Monday, Feb. 1.

