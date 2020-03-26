Kwench launches The Craic — a series of live and interactive video calls – in an effort to keep people connected while self-isolating. (Unsplash)

Victoria business launches The Craic, series of live and interactive video calls

From Ukulele for Beginners to Ask a 13-year-old, there’s something for everyone

A Victoria business will host free live and interactive video calls to help people enjoy their time self-isolating.

Kwench, a work and culture club, closed temporarily due to the pandemic but in an effort to keep the community connected the club launched The Craic — an Irish term for news, gossip, fun, entertainment, enjoyable conversation and general good times with good people.

The video calls will feature casual conversation, learning, workshops, gatherings, debates and general fun from a diverse range of hosts from around the world.

”With all of us doing our best to isolate ourselves physically during this pandemic, it’s more important than ever for us to stay connected as a community in every other way we can and keep learning and sharing,” reads a statement from Kwench.

With programs such as Mindfulness, Staying Fit at Home, Ukulele for Beginners, Ask a 13-year-old and Being the Dumbest Person in the Room — there’s a video call for everyone.

To see a full schedule or to learn more visit clubkwench.com/en/page/the-craic.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Coronavirus

Most Read