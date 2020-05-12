The City of Victoria purchased two properties on Pandora Avenue to address affordable housing. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria buys properties on Pandora for almost $10 million

Site is a ‘long-term investment’ as part of the plan to address affordable housing

The City of Victoria has purchased two properties on Pandora Avenue for almost $10 million, as part of the city’s plan to address affordable housing.

Bill Eisenhauer, head of engagement for the city, confirmed the city purchased the “strategically-located property” as part of a long-term investment to address housing, as well as provide more community services and programs in the downtown and North Park neighborhoods.

READ ALSO: Victoria councillor calls for more affordable housing options for artists

The opportunity first came to light several months ago, but the purchase of 926 and 930/932 Pandora Avenue was closed on April 2.

READ ALSO: What is ‘affordable housing?’

The City intends to release more information on future plans for the site at a later date, Eisenhauer said.

The total cost of both properties — 28,880 square feet — was $9.595 million, which Eisenhauer said closely aligns with the BC Assessment value of the combined parcels and is also supported by independent appraisals.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
