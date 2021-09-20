VICTORIA: NDP’s Collins sits with nearly 41% of vote, leads extends to almost 1,400

More than a quarter of polls have now reported in the riding

Federal Green Party candidate Nick Loughton watches the results come in at the Green Party headquarters Monday night. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)

NDP incumbent Laurel Collins is widening the gap between herself and Liberal Nikki Macdonald in the Victoria riding, with 62 of 234 polls reporting.

With more than a quarter of the polls now counted, Collins leads Macdonald 3,636 votes to 2,353 and has nearly 41 per cent of the popular vote. Conservative Hannah Hodson sits well back in third at 1,438 followed in order by Nick Loughton (Green), John Randal Phipps (People’s Parrty of Canada), Janis Zroback (Communist) and Jordan Reichert (Animal Protection Party).

The Liberals are projected to win enough seats to form a minority government after today’s 44th federal election.

Post-election events for candidates and their supporters in Greater Victoria look much different this time around in pandemic times. The New Democrats chose to avoid the usual large regional party in place of individual private candidate gatherings. Others, including the Greens and People’s Party of Canada, are going ahead with joint gatherings for local candidates.

Officials will begin counting mail-in ballots on Tuesday. Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results.

More to come.

