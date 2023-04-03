Members of the B.C. Community Safety Unit raiding the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club on March 23. (Black Press Media file photo)

Members of the B.C. Community Safety Unit raiding the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club on March 23. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria cannabis club prepares to sue B.C. government following raid

The Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club is already facing almost $6.5 million in fines

The Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club is preparing to file an ­injunction and a lawsuit against the government of B.C. after the province’s Community Safety Unit seized product from the unlicensed medical cannabis store’s new location.

Club founder Ted Smith believes between $80,000 and $100,000 worth of merchandise and more than $30,000 in cash were seized in the raid on March 23.

“Our club is not a group of deviant law-breakers,” Smith wrote in an open letter to B.C. Premier David Eby. “Our compassion club is dedicated to helping people in pain, patients with incurable physical ailments and those suffering serious mental health problems. We are doing everything possible to work within the legal system without compromising the needs of our patients.”

Smith and the store are also facing nearly $6.5 million in fines based on previous enforcement.

“We have tried to be patient, allowing bureaucratic procedures to play their course as we argue against the massive $6.5 million in fines issued last year,” Smith said. “The City of Victoria has repeatedly written letters of support for us to Health Canada and the B.C. Cannabis Secretariat. However, recent actions by the Community Safety Unit have seriously threatened the club and its patients, giving us the incentive to reach out to you.”

READ MORE: Victoria cannabis club gets third raid, already facing $6.5 million in fines

@brendanmayer
brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabis

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria, Saanich mayors say amalgamation study will reveal best service-providing model

Just Posted

Chief Supt. Sean Sullivan, the then Island District officer in charge of B.C operations and police response to the tsunami warning issued in 2018, poses for a photograph at Whiffin Spit Park. (File photo by Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)
Hike prepares Sooke residents for tsunami scenario

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto and Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock after a joint meeting on the process of organizing a citizen’s assembly that will study amalgamating the two communities or certain services. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria, Saanich mayors say amalgamation study will reveal best service-providing model

Members of the B.C. Community Safety Unit raiding the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club on March 23. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria cannabis club prepares to sue B.C. government following raid

The Victoria Police Department displays nearly $94,000 in stolen merchandise seized in February after investigating a sophisticated goods-for-drugs operation. (Courtesy VicPD)
Victoria police shut down goods-for-drugs operation targeting downtown businesses

Pop-up banner image