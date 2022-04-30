Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club to celebrate 40 years of fundraising for kids camp

Club efforts help send children living with disabilities to Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan

Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club is celebrating four decades of fundraising for kids with a total of $400,000 raised over the years.

For 40 years the club has been raising money to help send children with disabilities to the Lion’s Easter Seals Camp in Shawnigan for a full week.

Since 1982, club members have paddled 25 voyageur canoes to Port Angeles and back, and from Brentwood Bay to Victoria.

Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan has been around since 1976 and is a place where campers can explore and develop their abilities in a safe, fun and supportive environment. The camp offers both a positive experience for campers and an important week of respite for families and caregivers.

Festivities in celebration of fundraising efforts over the years are taking place June 4 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club located at 355 Gorge Rd. W. All paddlers who have participated in past fundraising efforts are welcome to join in the festivities.

RSVP on or before May 7 by calling 250-886-0560.

