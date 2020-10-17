BLANK SPACER

Victoria chalk fairy brings smiles to kids with cancer

Jamie Lee Hellard surprises pediatric cancer patients with custom chalk drawings on their birthdays

Last spring, University of Victoria student and varsity swimmer Jamie Lee Hellard was preparing to go to Olympic trials. Then, the pandemic hit, and with a sudden abundance of time Hellard made a decision that led to her nickname today – the chalk fairy.

Since May, Hellard has been partnering with Island Kids Cancer Association to create custom chalk creations for pediatric oncology patients on their birthdays and on the birthdays of their siblings.

She first found inspiration for her idea last Easter when she was trying to hatch up a way to make the holiday special for her one-year-old niece without getting too close physically. The resulting chalk drawing made Hellard’s niece so happy the UVic student thought there must be a way for her to spread that joy further.

“I really decided I was going to have to make a choice on whether to sit around and wait for COVID to pass or to take the opportunity to make someone’s life better,” Hellard said.

Choosing the latter, Hellard reached out to Island Kids and together they laid out a plan.

Family navigator, Tania Downey, would reach out to the parents of pediatric oncology patients, kids fighting cancer, and determine when the children’s birthdays were and what colours, animals and cartoons were their favourites.

Then, on the morning of the child’s birthday, Hellard would sneakily create her chalk drawing in front of their house. The kids would wake up to a special birthday surprise.

“It’s all about just putting a smile on their face, even if just for that moment,” said Downey who comes from an oncology family.

She explained how when one of your children is diagnosed with cancer, suddenly all that matters is living in the present moment. “It’s the little things that make a difference in these families lives,” Downey said.

Recalling one of her favourite drawings, Hellard said she was sneaking up to a house one morning when a woman and her son came walking out of the house.

Immediately, Hellard feared her surprise had been ruined, but the woman reassured her that the drawing was for her daughter, not her son.

Her son, a previous pediatric oncology patient, knew exactly what drawing his sister would want.

“He spent the next two hours with me showing me what he wanted done and crafting this perfect unicorn-cat for his sister based off his own cat,” said Hellard. “I just took direction from him and I think he made the drawing really special.”

Hellard is taking a break from being the chalk fairy over the fall and winters months, but hopes to return in the fall with a whole team of chalk fairies.

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

artistCancerGreater Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Jamie Lee Hellard — the chalk fairy — has used her spare time during the COVID-19 pandemic to surprise pediatric oncology patients with custom chalk drawings on their birthdays. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Previous story
Greater Victoria tow operators at a loss with abandoned vehicles
Next story
Salmon tracking tool expanded to southern B.C.

Just Posted

High-risk sex offender, Cameron Ratelle, was released into Victoria Friday afternoon after completing his sentence for sexual assault. (Victoria Police Department)
High-risk sex offender released into Victoria

Cameron Ratelle has a history of violent sexual offences against women aged 16-25

L to R - Westshore Towing owner dave LeQuesne and Peninsula Towing owners Meghan and Don Affleck believe the cost of dealing with abandoned vehicles, boats, Rvs and campers is a significant financial burden. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Greater Victoria tow operators at a loss with abandoned vehicles

Boats, RVs, trailers, vehicles add up to thousands of dollars a year

Jamie Lee Hellard, a.k.a. the ‘chalk fairy,’ poses with one of her custom chalk drawings. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria chalk fairy brings smiles to kids with cancer

Jamie Lee Hellard surprises pediatric cancer patients with custom chalk drawings on their birthdays

Roller Skate Victoria shoots their version of a viral TikTok video. (Roller Skate Victoria/Facebook)
WATCH: Victoria rollerskate school brings #cranberrydreams with new video

Roller Skate Victoria joins many others in imitating viral TikTok video

A voting package for the 2018 electoral reform referendum. Vote-by-mail packages for the 2020 provincial election will look similar, according to information provided by Elections BC. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Public may not know final results on evening of B.C. election

Uncertainty stems from high number of mail-in ballots

Turbo the sulcata tortoise munches on grass during the 141st annual Chilliwack Fair in 2013. Wednesday, Oct. 21 is Reptile Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Reptile Awareness Day, Toy Camera Day and Count Your Buttons Day are all coming up this week

Advance polls are open from Oct. 15 to 21 with election day on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Here’s your Greater Victoria roundup for the 2020 B.C. election

Candidates, forums, where to vote and more

The Nanaimo bar is now on liquor store shelves in the form of a new cream liqueur from Canadian whisky producer Forty Creek. (Photo submitted)
Canadian whisky company captures Nanaimo bar in a bottle

Forty Creek Nanaimo Bar Cream liqueur has driven ‘renewed interest’ in the brand

Widget, RASTA's senior potbelly pig, enjoying his treats. (Photo submitted)
Smashed pumpkins provide a royal Thanksgiving feast for animals at Island sanctuary

Substantial community donations to purchase pumpkins surpasses the initial goal

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

Most Read