Victoria city hall flag flies at half-mast in recognition of former councillor

The Canadian flag outside Victoria city hall will be lowered to half-mast on Tuesday from sunrise to sunset, in recognition of former Victoria city councilor Bea Holland. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

The Canadian flag at city hall will be lowered to half-mast on March 24 from sunrise to sunset, in recognition of former Victoria city councillor Bea Holland.

READ ALSO: Victoria harbour authority closes Ogden Point walkway to the public

Holland was born in Saskatchewan and moved to Victoria in 1983. She was first elected to city council in 1997 and served until 2006, sitting on a wide range of committees and boards. Holland was a mother, a community leader, an entrepreneur, a volunteer and a respected public servant. In addition to her time spent on city council, Holland worked with The Victoria Hospitals Foundation, BC Home Support Association, Meals on Wheels Canada, BC Cancer Agency and Fernwood Home Support.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Messages of support and positivity pop up around Greater Victoria

“Bea will be remembered for her passionate community service and her inspirational leadership qualities. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her,” reads a statement from the City of Victoria.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

city council