The Canadian flag outside Victoria city hall will be lowered to half-mast on Tuesday from sunrise to sunset, in recognition of former Victoria city councilor Bea Holland. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria city hall flag flies at half-mast in recognition of former councillor

Bea Holland served on Victoria council from 1997 to 2006

The Canadian flag at city hall will be lowered to half-mast on March 24 from sunrise to sunset, in recognition of former Victoria city councillor Bea Holland.

READ ALSO: Victoria harbour authority closes Ogden Point walkway to the public

Holland was born in Saskatchewan and moved to Victoria in 1983. She was first elected to city council in 1997 and served until 2006, sitting on a wide range of committees and boards. Holland was a mother, a community leader, an entrepreneur, a volunteer and a respected public servant. In addition to her time spent on city council, Holland worked with The Victoria Hospitals Foundation, BC Home Support Association, Meals on Wheels Canada, BC Cancer Agency and Fernwood Home Support.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Messages of support and positivity pop up around Greater Victoria

“Bea will be remembered for her passionate community service and her inspirational leadership qualities. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her,” reads a statement from the City of Victoria.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Add playgrounds to the list of off-limit places in Oak Bay
Next story
B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

Just Posted

Port Renfrew, Pacheedaht Nation close communities to visitors amidst COVID-19 fears

An influx of visitors to the area had locals concerned about resources

Greater Victoria street nurses ask government to help the homeless in COVID-19 crisis

12 priorities laid out by front-line workers

West Shore RCMP seek stranger who tried to walk into Langford home

The homeowner chases off the suspect described as a man aged 25 to 35

COVID-19: Goldstream Food Bank braces for influx of patrons after layoffs

Food bank still unsure if volunteers can safely distribute hampers

Victoria harbour authority closes Ogden Point walkway to the public

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority says not enough people were practising social distancing

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

All golf courses in the province should be closed to prevent virus spreading, British Columbia Golf says

One golf course operator blasts call as “overstepping”

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

MP Blaney one of three NDP MPs joining emergency session of Parliament on Tuesday

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will join NDP leader Jagmeet Singh… Continue reading

B.C. man holds virtual birthday party with 70 guests

Peter Van Mil of Abbotsford turns 35 and celebrates with Facebook Live video

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died due to COVID-19 in B.C.

Comprehensive COVID-19 world update as of Monday afternoon, March 23

4,200 prisoners release, 1,000 new hospital beds for New York

Suspect’s replica gun and truck keys taken during botched armed robbery in Nanaimo

RCMP make arrest after incident Friday on Fifth Street

Most Read