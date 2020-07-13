Victoria Clipper suspends services through April 2021

The continued Canada-U.S. border closure for non-essential travel and ongoing concerns over COVID-19 have led operators of the Victoria Clipper V to suspend service to and from Seattle through April 30, 2021.

Clipper Navigation CEO David Gudgel said the company supports the steps and precautions being taken by Canadian and U.S. government officials to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

“Our intent in suspending operations is to hopefully allow ample time to pass so that we may return to service next spring when travel across the border is safe and welcomed once again,” Gudgel stated in a release.

Canada’s requirement for all international travellers to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the country, and the ongoing global impact and rapidly changing nature of coronavirus contributed to the company’s decision to further suspend service. Losing the critical summer operations made it unrealistic to operate in 2020, the company stated.

Clipper’s Canadian union employees remain on temporary layoff, with a plan to recall them once ferry operations between Seattle and Victoria resume. A minimal staff is working in Clipper’s Seattle location to maintain business continuity. For more information on the company’s activities, visit clippervacations.com.

