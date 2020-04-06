Victoria company compares drone footage of city streets between August and now

Fewer cars, people seen on streets and at landmarks

March 25, 2020: The streets of downtown Victoria are quieter than usual in the wake of physical isolation mandates from the provincial and federal governments. (Arnold Lim / Black Press)

A Victoria company compared drone footage of downtown from August and now to show just what the streets and landmarks look like while people are isolating and distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SkyScope, based out of Victoria, provides Transport Canada certified drone services for businesses. On March 31 the company posted a video to its Facebook and Instagram pages comparing downtown Victoria from the summer to March.

Recognizable areas such as the Inner Harbour, B.C. Legislature Buildings and the Johnson Street Bridge are featured in the video as are birds-eye-view shots of downtown streets.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 predictions coming ‘soon’, but results will depend on how Canadians act: Trudeau

In each comparison, fewer cars and fewer people are seen in March footage.

On Thursday, April 2, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians should continue to stay home and practice social distancing as well as minimize their movements as much as possible.

– With files from Katya Slepian

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of VictoriaCoronavirusdrone