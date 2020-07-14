The City of Victoria is considering extending funding for youth bus passes between September and December. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria considers extending free transit passes for youth

Motion for extension of funding comes to council July 16

Victoria council is considering extending free youth bus passes until December.

In a motion coming to the committee of the whole on Thursday, council will look to approve funding up to $200,000 for youth bus passes between September and December.

Council will also look at funding options for the continuation of this program, depending on ridership, for the 2021 financial plan.

In December 2019, the City voted to pilot its own youth bus pass program for Victoria residents 18 and under. The program requires the city to buy 7,200 bus passes per month, to match the number of youth eligible for the passes in Victoria.

The youth passes are part of a city-wide pilot project encouraging youth to take sustainable transporation, with costs covered by Sunday street parking fees implemented in May 2019.

RELATED: City of Victoria paying for over 4,000 unused youth transit passes per month

The program has cost Victoria approximately $81,000 per month, and is set to expire in August. From December to March, the City issued about 2,367 passes per month.

However, due to impacts of COVID-19, BC Transit offered free bus fair during March, April and May, and did not charge council for that time period. In June, Victoria issued 620 youth passes.

Council wants to continue the free fare for youth, but due to low ridership, will instead buy and provide passes upon request rather than purchasing the 7,200. The City will receive a lower discount from BC Transit this way, but because there is less demand for the passes, the monthly cost is expected to only be about $30,000.

Staff will re-evaluate using the youth pass program again after December, when ridership is expected to increase.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC TransitCity of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Shore RCMP responds after reports of man masturbating on bus
Next story
‘Trauma equals addiction’: Why some seek solace in illicit drugs

Just Posted

Sooke Writers Collective releases new anthology

Lucky Number Seven features work from local writers

West Shore RCMP responds after reports of man masturbating on bus

52-year-old man charged with committing an indecent act in a public place

Victoria considers extending free transit passes for youth

Motion for extension of funding comes to council July 16

Rare comet dazzles night sky over Saanich Peninsula

Comet NEOWISE is passing Earth for the first time in 7,000 years

Victoria council looks to address systematic racism

Motion put forward calling on police to end street checks

B.C. records 62 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths since Friday

Province has just over 200 active cases

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

Port Alberni will have a salmon derby on Labour Day after all

Alberni Valley Tyee Club reveals ‘socially distanced’ derby only for Labour Day 2020

‘Trauma equals addiction’: Why some seek solace in illicit drugs

Part 2: Many pushed into addiction by ‘toxic stress,’ says White Rock psychologist

Hotel rooms for B.C. homeless too hasty, NDP government told

Businesses forced out, but crime goes down, minister says

Suspicious fire quenched before reaching gunpowder in Nanaimo’s historic Bastion

Probe underway in basement blaze that erupted near where powder stored to fire signature cannons

Duncan model makes quarter finals in ‘Maxim’ magazine contest

Brandee Peart among top one per cent left in competition

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

B.C. government prepares for COVID-19 economic recovery efforts

New measures after July consultation, Carole James says

Most Read