VicPD is searching for the owner of a stolen Dyson vacuum recovered by patrol officers. (Victoria Police Department/Twitter)

Victoria cops seek to reunite stolen Dyson vacuum with owner

Cleaning appliance recovered by patrol officers

Are you missing a Dyson vacuum? VicPD may have found it.

On May 1, the Victoria Police Department took to Twitter to announce that patrol officers had recovered a stolen Dyson vacuum and were hoping to reunite it with its rightful owner.

“We know how beloved a Dyson can be,” VicPD wrote in the tweet. “If you recognize it, please give us a call.”

To contact VicPD, call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

VicPD

