Victoria city council voted to ban street checks on Thursday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria council bans police street checks

Council will seek immediate action from Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board

Victoria council voted unanimously to ban street checks or ‘carding’ at Thursday’s council meeting.

The unanimous vote from council seeks a ban on stopping and recording information from people who aren’t suspected of a criminal offence – an act known to disproportionately target Black, Indigenous and people of colour.

Council will request the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board and the Victoria Police Department take immediate action to implement the ban.

Victoria’s decision comes on the heels of the early July move by the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs and dozens of other local and provincial organizations that put out a call to ban street checks across the province. Vancouver council adopted a similar ban days before Victoria.

RELATED: Victoria council looks to address systemic racism

“It is critical [the] City demonstrates leadership in taking actions to address systemic racism,” tweeted Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow. “We can’t do business as usual. We have to go in for all of us.”

A separate motion to acknowledge and implement the International Decade for People of African Descent was also passed the July 23 meeting. The goal is to create programs that celebrate and raise awareness of the heritage and culture of people of African descent, as well as build a grant program for organizations and businesses led by Black residents.

READ ALSO: Racism is here too, say Victoria’s black community leaders

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Victoriaracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langford resident out $10,000 after bitcoin scam: West Shore RCMP

Just Posted

Langford resident out $10,000 after bitcoin scam: West Shore RCMP

Fraudster posed as police officer, drove victim to the bank

Crime Stoppers seeks nine people who dined and dashed at Victoria restaurant

Restaurant left with a bill worth ‘hundreds of dollars’

UPDATED: Police emergency response team on site after potential firearm call in Victoria

VicPD asks residents to avoid the area

Victoria resident creates website to map out more than 100 local happy hour spots

Inspired by a trip to the U.S., Jordan Caron’s idea began to take shape in 2014

Pig, pup, pony all make appearance in Central Saanich fire photo shoot

Animals featured as part of the Balfour’s Friends Foundation calendar fundraiser

VIDEO: Langford downsizes 24th annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament amid pandemic

Event raises $50,000 for Greater Victoria charities

Far-right Proud Boys posters popping up in Kamloops

The group was founded in 2016 by Canadian right-wing activist and Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes

‘Opportunity’ for election in fall, next spring or summer, B.C. premier says

New Democrats have led a razor-thin minority government through an agreement with the Green party

Sexualized violence most common injury among Metis females in care: B.C. report

Metis children and youth are over-represented in care, the report says

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the illegal market?

A recent poll suggests 51 per cent of British Columbians are buying all product legally

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

BC Children’s lottery offers luxury as a prize

The Choices Lotto has luxury homes across the province

Most Read