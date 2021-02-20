Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow faced said the racism he faced after his holiday travels are a reminder that anti-Black racism exists in our community. (Photo by Quinton Gordon)

Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow faced said the racism he faced after his holiday travels are a reminder that anti-Black racism exists in our community. (Photo by Quinton Gordon)

Victoria councillor faces racism after holiday travel

Sharmarke Dubow’s career focuses on marginalized communities

While several politicians faced backlash for travelling in December, a Victoria councillor also received racist messages.

In January, Coun. Sharmarke Dubow came under fire for travelling to Somalia and Kenya, despite COVID-19 travel advisories urging Canadians to stay in their communities.

He said he went to East Africa to support his family during the pandemic.

“I know there are many Victorians and Islanders who haven’t seen their loved ones, many of whom are living with considerable hardships and are vulnerable to COVID-19,” he said. “So my desire to see my family was not unique.

“I understood why people were angry and upset and disappointed, which they had the right to be upset and angry. And I respect that.”

Alongside the anger coming into Dubow’s inbox, was racism.

“This is not new or unique to my experience. Many Black, Indigenous, people of colour, face these kinds of messages regularly,” he said.

“And this is a reminder that regardless of our individual experiences and achievements as Black people, anti-Black racism continues to create poor outcomes for Black communities across the country,” he added. “We need to work together to build communities that are stronger and healthier.”

READ ALSO: Mifflin Gibbs: First Black man elected in B.C. won a Victoria council seat in 1866

Dubow, a politician and community advocate, has been trying to do just that for several years.

In 2018, the Somalia-born, former refugee became Victoria’s first Black councillor in more than 150 years, following in the footsteps of famous Victoria councillor Mifflin Gibbs, the first Black man elected in the province.

But 152 years after Gibbs made history, Dubow is still one of only a few Black municipal politicians in the country.

“People of African descent and Black communities are underrepresented in politics in all sectors,” he said. “And this really impacts how we see ourselves in the spaces we exist and move through.”

At eight years old Dubow fled Somalia with his older sister. He lived in a refugee camp in Kenya and spent two decades moving from place to place, in search of a permanent home, until he immigrated to Canada in 2012.

His career focuses on marginalized communities – working at the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria and the Victoria Immigrant Refugee Services Centre as well as the Victoria Tenant Action Group.

“I come from a humbling beginning where I watched my mother stand against injustice,” he said. “She was outspoken and would also speak up for those who had less, but she also had a compassion for everyone she met. So when I ran for office, I did it for my community.

“I wanted to be part of pushing for more inclusivity.”

– With files from Canadian Press.

READ ALSO: Victoria councillor nominated one of Canada’s top immigrants

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Black History Monthracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich school, North Saanich church team up to support Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank
Next story
Educational tool for B.C. high school culinary arts students shines spotlight on duck

Just Posted

Victoria police arrested a woman Saturday morning supsected of bear-spraying and stabbing a man several times. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria police arrest woman after man bear-sprayed, stabbed several times

Suspect briefly barricaded herself before surrendering to police

Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow faced said the racism he faced after his holiday travels are a reminder that anti-Black racism exists in our community. (Photo by Quinton Gordon)
Victoria councillor faces racism after holiday travel

Sharmarke Dubow’s career focuses on marginalized communities

Student Jasper Dolan and educational assistant Gabrielle Featherby helped Lakeview Christian School raise $1,213 for Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. (Lakeview Christian School/Submitted)
Saanich school, North Saanich church team up to support Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank

Drawing on a Chinese New Year tradition, the institutions raised more than $2,400 dollars

Sidney held its second round of budget discussions Tuesday, just as Central Saanich council kicked off its discussions. North Saanich councillors are scheduled to start their discussion on Feb. 25. (Black Press Media file photo)
Budget talks unfold across the Saanich Peninsula

Sidney hosts second round of budget talks, while Central Saanich held inaugural budget session

Victoria police used a less-lethal round to arrest a man Saturday morning who is suspected of robbing a pharmacy. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police use anti riot weapon to take down suspected pharmacy robber

Suspect medically cleared, transported to VicPD cells

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

Firefighters were on scene at Extension Ridge Trail in Nanaimo Feb. 19, in order to conduct a rope rescue after a six-month-old puppy fell down a crevice. (Submitted photo)
Vancouver Island firefighters descend into ‘Abyss’ to rescue six-month-old pup

Puppy dropped down 10 metres at fissure at Extension Ridge Trail, says Nanaimo fire chief

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. (Kezia Nathe/ Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)
Educational tool for B.C. high school culinary arts students shines spotlight on duck

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation launches multi-faceted Spotlight Series on Duck

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

A man died in a house fire at the Ahousaht First Nation reserve on Feb. 17, 2021. (BP File Image)
House fire claims life of one man in Ahousaht, north of Tofino

While the tight-knit community mourns, RCMP investigate

Steven James Houting was sentenced Friday, Feb. 19, in provincial court in Nanaimo, for sexual interference and possession of child pornography. (News Bulletin file photo)
Island man gets three-year sentence for sexual touching involving nine-year-old

Steven James Houting also found with over 12,000 items of child pornography

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

Most Read