Victoria councillors like company’s light-covered waterfront silo idea

The public will have a chance to weigh in on Trio Ready Mix’s industrial waterway project soon

Rendering shows the concrete materials storage silo proposed for the new Trio Ready Mix waterfront plant in Rock Bay on the Gorge Waterway. On Thursday, Victoria councillors recommended sending the proposal to public hearing for more input. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

A proposal to build a large storage silo to house the raw materials for making concrete – a structure that would feature thousands of LED lights as a design element – earned the initial approval of Victoria councillors sitting as committee of the whole today.

Trio Ready Mix has proposed the nearly 32-metre silo as part of its new concrete plant at 2800 Bridge St., which borders the Gorge Waterway. While the existing industrial zoning for the property allows for structures up to 15 metres in height, the committee recommended approval for a height variance.

The silo’s contribution to reduced greenhouse gas emissions for the plant, its appropriateness for the industrial waterfront and the artistic softening of its impact using the LED display helped push the project forward. City council will discuss the application next week and is expected to send the proposal to public hearing for comments before making a final decision.

RELATED STORY: Proposal for 32-metre illuminated silo up for discussion in Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business and Industrialdevelopment