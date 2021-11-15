Benjamin Gatchell is wanted on several warrants for uttering threats, failing to stop after an accident, causing fear of injury and dangerous operation of a conveyance. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Benjamin Gatchell is wanted on several warrants for uttering threats, failing to stop after an accident, causing fear of injury and dangerous operation of a conveyance. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria, Cowichan Valley police seek wanted man Benjamin Gatchell

Man wanted on warrants stemming from incidents on South Island

Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance locating wanted man Benjamin Gatchell.

Gatchell is being sought by VicPD on warrants for offences including uttering threats, failing to stop after an accident, causing fear of injury and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

READ MORE: Police look to identify woman who reportedly tried to lure child into her car at Victoria park

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP also has warrants out for Gatchell’s arrest relating to charges of flight from police, obstructing police, dangerous operation of a conveyance and failing to stop after an accident.

Gatchell is described as a 46-year-old Caucasian man, standing 5’6” and weighing approximately 120 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

In a release, VicPD said anyone who sees Gatchell should not approach him and should call 911.

Anyone with other information about his whereabouts can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Saanich cop retroactively fired for faking drug recognition expert recertifications

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeVicPD

Previous story
UPDATE: 50,000 without power across southern Vancouver Island
Next story
UPDATE: Chalet Road damaged as municipal crews tackle flooding across Saanich Peninsula

Just Posted

Fresh cut sawdust is seen from a tree cut from a cut block near the Òheli campÓ in Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. forest company says rule of law must apply to ongoing protests at Fairy Creek

Left from right, Isaiah, Mike and Lucas Dash with the trophies Mike won. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Sooke racers wins after 32 years

Flooding and bank instability has closed the northbound lane of the Malahat past Westshore Parkway Nov. 15, according to Emcon highway services. (Courtesy Emcon)
VIDEO: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through southern Vancouver Island

Warm clothes can become lifesaving items for at-risk residents when winter weather strikes. (Black Press Media file photo)
Clothing donations needed across Greater Victoria