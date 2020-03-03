Flower beds along Belleville Street are exempt from a City of Victoria initiative to ‘naturalize’ the city’s gardens and planters. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria deems ‘high profile’ flower beds exempt from naturalization program

Flowers on Government, Belleville, Pioneer Square among exempt garden beds

Victoria will exempt of a handful of high-profile gardens from a city-wide garden naturalization program.

The exempted gardens include those at the northwest corner of Topaz Park, the cenotaph in Pioneer Square and the raised planters along Government and Belleville streets south of Humboldt Street.

READ ALSO: Six Indigenous plant gardens unveiled at Victoria schools

A staff report for council said those locations “are considered high-profile opportunities to showcase unique seasonal horticultural displays.”

“Staff recommend that council permit this longstanding practice to continue,” the report reads.

Garden beds in Beacon Hill Park and seasonal hanging baskets are also exempt from the program, which was approved in 2019 and prioritizes the planting of species that are drought tolerant and native to the local environment.

The garden bed naturalization initiative is part of a City’s strategic objectives for climate leadership and environmental stewardship, as well was health, well being and a welcoming city.

So far the City has planted lower allergen plants near high traffic areas and published lower allergen landscape and gardening resources in the City of Victoria guide – both of which are used by staff and “shared with the public including new and existing community gardens.”

READ ALSO: Victoria’s community garden plots a hot commodity


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Political apathy main reason for not voting in 2019 Canadian federal election
Next story
Oak Bay resident loses $10,000 to scammer pretending to be RCMP

Just Posted

Oak Bay resident loses $10,000 to scammer pretending to be RCMP

This is the second time this person has been targeted by scammers

North Saanich teachers put lipstick on pig

KELSET elementary principal and vice-principal pay off debt by planting fat one on pig

No easy answers for water

Rainwater capture and other bandaid solutions are not the solution

Victoria deems ‘high profile’ flower beds exempt from naturalization program

Flowers on Government, Belleville, Pioneer Square among exempt garden beds

Political apathy main reason for not voting in 2019 Canadian federal election

More than one third of non-voters (35 per cent) say they are ‘not interested in politics’

WATCH: Guide dogs in training help UVic students unwind

Puppies training with BC & Alberta Guide Dogs stopped to help UVic commerce students relax after exams

UPDATE: Youth arrested after suspected arson at Prince Rupert CN Rail roundhouse

Cause currently unknown

Teen singer from Vancouver Island passes American Idol audition

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith going to Hollywood after impressing celebrity judges

Cockpit recorder inactive in Australian air tanker tragedy, crash probe finds

Investigation continues in crash of Coulson C-130 air tanker

Washington state coronavirus not yet showing up in B.C.

Officials watching for similar cluster as Kirkland nursing home

Tapping into the Vancouver Island maple syrup industry

Glenn Janzen is one of the Island’s many maple syrup producers

Travel, timeshare scams return to Better Business Bureau’s top 10 fraud list in 2019

Victims lost an average of $5,000 to travel, vacation or timeshare scams last year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Most Read