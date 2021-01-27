Victoria development in Fairfield features subsidized housing element

Public hearings this Thursday (Jan. 28) for proposals on Richardson Street and Heywood Avenue

A property at 1224 Richardson St. in Victoria is the subject of a rezoning application that seeks permission to build three low-rise buildings with 24 units, including four that would rent for below market rate. (Google Streetview)

Neighbours and other interested parties are encouraged to offer input at two public hearings for new residential developments at Thursday’s Victoria council meeting.

In her taped address, What’s Up at Council this week, Mayor Lisa Helps highlighted projects proposed for 1224 Richardson St. and 956 Heywood Ave., pointing out that during budget town hall meetings residents voiced a need for more affordable housing in the city.

The Richardson project, which seeks a rezoning to allow for a three-building configuration with 24 units in total, calls for four units at below-market rate to be administered by Capital Regional District housing.

Owners of the Heywood property, situated between two larger four-storey buildings, seek a development permit with variances to build a four-storey, six-unit condominium building. The variances relate to setbacks, parking changes and lot coverage.

Members of the public can pre-register to call in live to speak during either of the public hearings by emailing publichearings@victoria.ca, calling 250-361-0571 by 2 p.m. Jan. 27, or learn more by visiting the city’s virtual public hearing info page.

The Jan. 28 meeting begins online at 6:30 and the live stream can be viewed at victoria.ca.

