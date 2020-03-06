Victoria emergency crews investigating incident on Gorge Road East

As of 2:30 p.m. more police vehicles were seen arriving

Victoria Fire Investigators and Victoria police are currently on scene in the 200-block of Gorge Road East. (Devon Bidal)

Fire investigators and police crews responded to reports of an explosion in an apartment building in the 200-block of Gorge Road East.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Explosion, fire sends woman running from Saanich home

As of 2:30 p.m. on Friday, four police vehicles were on scene and along with a Fire Investigator van.

A Victoria Fire Investigator told Black Press Media she couldn’t disclose what was happening as the investigation is ongoing.

READ ALSO: Saanich Police link man to two alleged sexual assaults as women leave BC Transit buses

Victoria emergency crews are responding to an incident in an apartment building on Gorge Road East. @vicpdcanada and Victoria Fire Investigators are on scene currently. #yyj @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/3tPbofpep9 — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) March 6, 2020

More to come…



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News