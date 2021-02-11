One person treated for burns after Rock Bay Landing fire in Victoria

Streets in area of fire were closed Wednesday night

At least one person was injured in a major tent fire in Victoria’s Burnside neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Around 8:40 p.m. emergency crews responded to a fire in the 500-block of Ellice Street after receiving reports that multiple tents were on fire with people possibly still inside, as well as propane tank explosions.

According to an incident report, by the time the Victoria Fire Department arrived and deployed a suppression line, the fire had spread to five or six tents and the pallets they were sitting on.

“Quick response time from in-district engine company minimized the rapid spread of this fire to other adjoining tents along the street side,” said Battalion Chief Tim Loewen, in a statement.

One male occupant was treated for burns to his hands, arms and head.

According to the incident report, the “fire salvage and overhaul took considerable time to complete because the amount of product involved in the incident was substantial.”

Fire crews estimate losses in the range of $1,000. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Multiple streets were closed in the area while crews responded.

