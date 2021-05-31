Victoria has fallen in its national ranking by millennials among best places to live, according to research done by Point2. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Victoria has fallen in its national ranking by millennials among best places to live, according to research done by Point2. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Victoria falls six positions to eighth in millennials’ ranking of city centres

Healthcare, life satisfaction saw monumental backslides in the past four years: Point2

Victoria has fallen in its standing as a desirable urban centre for millennials in Canada, according to the real estate experts at Point2.

In a rank accounting for home prices, income, health care, climate, life satisfaction and four other indicators, the capital fell from second to the eighth in the eyes of Gen Y.

Quebec City remains in the number one spot, followed by Ottawa, Kingston, Halifax, St. John’s, New Westminster and Levis, Quebec, which have moved between Victoria and number 2.

In 2018, the city had a lot going for its coveted position among the second-youngest working generation, some of which still holds true today. The Garden City has the second-largest share of millennials at 27 per cent of the population and, of course, the country’s fairest climate. Our income and unemployment rankings improved between 2018 and 2021 as well, improving to 25th and seventh, respectively.

RELATED STORY: Millennial homebuyers benefiting from pandemic pricing

However, Victoria endured two major backslides in the last four years according to Point2. The quality of our healthcare system and access to quality care dropped from 26th to 38th. Life satisfaction – a measure of social connections, lifestyle options and other spices of life – fell from number 1 in the country to 39th.

RELATED STORY: Younger Canadians, immigrants report major drops in life satisfaction because of COVID-19

Saanich found itself in the 24th overall position of Point2’s millennial ranking. Nanaimo was behind the middle of the pack at 58th, while Langley found itself ranking last of the 85 cities surveyed. Data for the ranking was pulled from Statistics Canada, Numbeo, CREA and real estate associations, according to Point2.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Real estateVictoria

Previous story
Summer job time in Greater Victoria cause for wariness, Better Business Bureau says

Just Posted

The Netflix series Maid shoots in Sidney in November 2020. The show stars Margaret Qualley. (Bob Orchard photo)
Heathy lineup of filming set for Greater Victoria in 2021

Netflix series Maid leads the charge into the summer

Students need to be aware of summer employment scams. (File photo)
Summer job time in Greater Victoria cause for wariness, Better Business Bureau says

Consumer watchdog encourages job applicants to do their homework on potential employers

Victoria has fallen in its national ranking by millennials among best places to live, according to research done by Point2. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Victoria falls six positions to eighth in millennials’ ranking of city centres

Healthcare, life satisfaction saw monumental backslides in the past four years: Point2

Cyclists ride along the Selkirk Trestle. The renamed and revamped Go By Bike Week gets underway Monday, May 31 and runs through June 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Go By Bike Week draws hundreds of teams, expands scope in Victoria and beyond

BC Transit offering cyclists free rides next week, celebrating Clean Air Day on June 2

Aerial view of the Capital Regional District’s wastewater treatment facility at McLoughlin Point, which began service late in 2020. (Photo courtesy CRD)
CRD putting finishing touches on five-year wastewater project

Treatment plant, other elements came into service on time, under budget: board chair

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

A man works on his laptop outside in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Survey show only 20 per cent of workers want to return to office full-time post-COVID

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally

Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip

A ceasefire ended the 11-day war that left hundreds of people dead and deteriorated Gaza’s infrastructure

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian said

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley-based Giants goalie Trent Miner signed to NHL team

Manitoba native, recently lauded for humanitarian efforts, key in Vancouver net last three seasons

Most Read