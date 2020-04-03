Parkades will keep their fees for now. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria fears people would take advantage of free parking, votes to keep fees in place

Councillors send motion back to staff for review

Victoria city councillors voted to not implement free parking at downtown parkades for the time being.

Couns. Charlayne Thornton-Joe and Marianne Alto had put forward a motion for discussion at Thursday’s committee of the whole meeting proposing all of Victoria’s parkades have fees waived for the month of April to assist essential services workers.

“I’m hearing there’s already difficulty for individuals with the stress of working at essential services during this time. Those who rely on public transit have said they want to take their car to have better social distancing,” Thornton-Joe said. “We are hearing from many groups that this is a concern to them, and that any changes in parking at least for this month, and then it will be reviewed, would be much appreciated.”

Alto echoed Thornton-Joe’s thoughts, saying that “one of the pieces of authorization” council has for limiting costs is parking.

ALSO READ: Pay parking suspended at B.C. hospitals due to COVID-19

On average the downtown parkades bring in approximately $500,000 in revenue every month, but since COVID-19 came into play revenue has dropped to average between $100-$125,000 per month.

This brought up great concern for some councillors, including Coun. Ben Isitt, who argued that if people are coming downtown and using parkades it is because they are still employed.

“My concern is providing relief to someone who doesn’t need it,” he said, proposing that some sort of measurement of financial means or self-declaration process be put in place for people who would need assistance paying for parking. “Maybe someone could hand out a pass?… Presumably that would safeguard a lot of municipal revenue and still provide a mechanism for someone who has experienced hardship – or wants to lie and say they’ve experienced hardship – to access free parking.”

ALSO READ: Victoria parkades ditch attendants in effort to reduce COVID-19 exposure

Coun. Geoff Young joked that parkade staff could only give out free parking to people whose cars were worth less than $5,000.

“The fact is that if we wanted to design a way of giving away $125,000 to the people who least need it as opposed to the people who most need it, we would give it to the people who have a vehicle who have a need to come downtown … and who use the vehicle to come downtown because they don’t want to use the free buses,” Young said.

Thornton-Joe added that while she certainly doesn’t want to invite people to come downtown if they don’t need to, the motion is designed to help people who might be facing reduced hours and increased transportation costs.

Council voted seven-to-one, with Thornton-Joe opposing, to send the issue back to staff for review for later consideration.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

City of VictoriaCoronavirusparking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: VicPD says High-risk missing 16-year-old girl found safe
Next story
VIDEO: UVic Engineering to 3-D print 4,000 face-shields for frontline workers

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP arrests one man after ‘bait’ bike stolen

Police arrest a 58-year-old, male suspect

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: Doctors of BC

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

Victoria businesses replace boy’s stolen bike

Business owners heard of theft on Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers

Victoria fears people would take advantage of free parking, votes to keep fees in place

Councillors send motion back to staff for review

No more ferries will sail from Departure Bay, Mill Bay, Brentwood Bay during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. Ferries announces major changes to sailing schedules for 60 days starting Saturday, April 4

VIDEO: UVic Engineering to 3-D print 4,000 face-shields for frontline workers

Team working to ensure Island health care workers have personal protective equipment

POLL: Will you be able to make your rent or mortgage payment this month?

With the COVID-19 delivering a devastating blow to the global economy, and… Continue reading

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Dogs are property, not kids, B.C. judge tells former couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

Funds will help ‘urgent food needs’ for Canadians awaiting federal emergency benefits to kick in

Couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas: Cowichan by-law

New law requires 14 days of self-isolation when returning to Canada

How well can cell phones carry COVID-19? Disinfecting may be wise

‘You want to keep it as clean as you would normally your hands’

3M pushes back on Trump administration call to stop sending N95 masks to Canada

3M says it has already been turning out as many of the N95 masks as possible

Most Read