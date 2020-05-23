The Victoria Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 2300-block of Dowler Place early on Saturday morning. (Google Maps)

Victoria fire crews rescue three residents from early morning apartment fire

Fire caused about $200,000 in damage, fire department says

Victoria firefighters rescued three residents from a structure fire in the 2300-block of Dowler Place early Saturday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. on May 23, the Victoria Fire Department received reports of a fire in the Murray Hill Apartments at 2315 Dowler Pl. – near the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

According to an incident report shared with media, when crews arrived, the fire was fully involved. The resident whose apartment was on fire was rescued from their balcony and taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Firefighters also rescued two other residents from a balcony next to the affected apartment.

The Victoria Fire Department said the fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the unit where the fire started and to other parts of the building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

READ ALSO: Magnitude-4.9 earthquake detected off west coast of Vancouver Island

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Victoria Fire Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A fire sparked in an apartment building on Dowler Place before 5 a.m. on Saturday. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Previous story
Artistic, economic hub proposed for Colwood Park and Ride site
Next story
82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

Just Posted

Victoria fire crews rescue three residents from early morning apartment fire

Fire caused about $200,000 in damage, fire department says

Group looks to create offroad trail network throughout Greater Victoria

Nature Trail Society partners with private landowners to make ‘loops’

West Shore photographer offers free grad photos for class of 2020

Appointments open to Royal Bay and Belmont Secondary students

Saanich florist holds her ground in fight for roadside farm stands

Council to consider pausing enforcement of bylaw banning farm stands

Victoria man arrested in suspected weapons smuggling incident in Sooke

West Shore police service dog Erik tracked down suspect in bush

COVID-19 ‘not a death sentence’ says B.C. woman after seeing senior mother recover

Cancer, blindness, a fractured hip, dementia, and COVID-19 not enough to bring Betty Jukes down

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Magnitude-4.9 earthquake detected off west coast of Vancouver Island

No tsunami expected, Earthquake Canada says

Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights

Air Canada said it has refunded nearly $1 billion to customers since Jan. 1

Federal parties tap wage subsidy program to avoid layoffs as donations dry up

The NDP and Greens have both applied but have not yet been approved, while Bloc Quebecois has not applied

Northern B.C. woman awarded $55K in RCMP excessive force suit

Irene Joseph alleged false arrest and assault and battery related to a 2014 incident in Smithers

Low profits, few customers in post-pandemic recovery says B.C. business survey

About 43 per cent of businesses say they think they will need government incentives to continue operating

Most Read