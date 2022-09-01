UPDATE: No injuries in Victoria heritage house fire

Victoria Fire Department on scene of a Sept. 1 house fire on Princess Avenue. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Victoria Fire Department on scene of a Sept. 1 house fire on Princess Avenue. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Victoria Fire Department on scene of a Sept. 1 house fire on Princess Avenue. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Victoria Fire Department on scene of a Sept. 1 house fire on Princess Avenue. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

A home in the 1000-block of Princess Avenue shows significant damage after a Thursday-morning fire.

John Kirkendale, the Victoria Fire Department’s acting battalion chief at the site, said the call came in around 8:30 a.m. and all of the home’s occupants were already out of the building at that time.

Firefighters found “heavy fire involvement” on the front of the house when they arrived. It was quickly extinguished and Kirkendale said the fire predominantly moved through the main floor of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and fire crews didn’t yet have an estimate on the cost of the damage. Alternate housing has been provided for those displaced by the fire and none of the occupants needed to be treated by paramedics at the scene.

One woman who lives on a nearby street said she saw thick plumes of smoke after hearing the firetrucks.

The North Park home is listed by the Victoria Heritage Foundation as a heritage-registered site built in 1909. Its brown shaker shingles were visibly charred on the front side of the home following the extinguished blaze.

Earlier Thursday, Saanich crews doused a house fire in the 3200-block of Wascana Street around 1:30 a.m.

That fire was out within a few minutes but caused significant damage. The cause remains under investigation.

