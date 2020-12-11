Victoria firefighters investigating smoke smell at Christian bookstore

Caller reported smelling smoke at Christian Book and Music on Nanaimo Street

Victoria firefighters were sent out to investigate reports of a smoke smell at the Christian Book and Music store on Nanaimo Street. (Photo courtesy Glen Butcher)

The Victoria Fire Department is investigating reports of a smoke smell at a store on Nanaimo Street.

Just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 11, a 911 call came in from someone who smelled smoked at the Christian Book and Music Victoria, said Dan Atkinson, deputy chief of the Victoria Fire Department.

Crews responded quickly and, while no fire was located, began conducting a “ thorough investigation.” By 11:45 a.m., firefighters had not found anything of significance but Atkinson said they would continue to check the building’s roof and mechanical systems.

The Christian Book and Music store moved to 3090 Nanaimo St. in September 2019 after marking 80 years in Victoria.

READ ALSO: Christian bookstore’s Victoria location marks 80 years in business

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

City of VictoriaVictoria Fire Department