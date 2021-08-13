Philip Louie won $50,000 in Keno. (Courtesy BCLC)

Philip Louie won $50,000 in Keno. (Courtesy BCLC)

Victoria fisherman lands $50,000 prize in B.C. lotto

Philip Louie opted in on the bonus which multiplied his win by five

Victoria fisherman Philip Louie was on dry land for his latest catch – a $50,000 Keno win in a July 5 draw.

In celebration, he plans to buy a new outboard for his 18-foot vessel.

“I work on a fishing boat but I love spending my time on my own boat. I have 10 days off coming up and plan to … take it easy on my boat,” Louie said.

He bought the winning ticket at a kiosk in the Bay Centre and opted in on the bonus which multiplied his win by five when he matched seven of the 20 numbers.

READ ALSO: Victoria resident discovers $200,000 lottery windfall three months later

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gamblingVictoria

Previous story
Lawyer: Reckless actions of impaired driver led to fatal 2019 Parksville hit-and-run
Next story
MISSING: Victoria police searching for 58-year-old last seen in Burnside neighbourhood

Just Posted

Mobile security gurard Judy Dreger has all she wants in her camper van, with lots of space for her buddies Dexter (left) and Raffi. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
#vanlife not just for influencers, says Colwood security guard

VicPD are asking for the public’s help in finding missing Bruce Bendow after he was last seen on Dallas Road Friday morning. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Bruce Bendow last seen near Dallas Road Friday morning

A woodsy backdrop sets the Local Folk Fair Summer Market at Sea Cider in Central Saanich apart from street markets. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Central Saanich market offers shopping, snacking in the woods

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing man Clifford Armitage, who was last seen in the 500-block of Ellice Street Aug. 8. (Courtesy VicPD)
MISSING: Victoria police searching for 58-year-old last seen in Burnside neighbourhood