Regular gas prices continue to rise against decreasing prices nationally. (GasBuddy)

Victoria gas prices second highest amongst Canadian cities

Prices of regular gas rise in Victoria while prices fall nationally

Victoria gas prices are the second most expensive in the province, according to GasBuddy.

As regular gas prices decrease nationally, the city’s prices keep going up. As of 11 a.m. on Monday, the average cost of regular gas in Victoria is $1.44 per litre which currently prices it eight cents more per litre than Vancouver’s average.

Victoria gas prices are also 8.4 cents per litre more from last years average of $1.36 per litre.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria Gas prices rise

The Canadian average for regular gas as of March 9 is $1.06 per litre, a decrease from last month’s average of $1.10. The data also reveals that while Victoria gas prices are rising, the cost of crude oil has plummeted from $1.53 to 96 cents per litre since March 3.

