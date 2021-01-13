UPDATE: Power restored at Victoria General Hospital

View Royal hospital operated on generator power for several hours following windstorm

The power is back on at Victoria General Hospital.

An outage caused by downed trees impacted the hospital for several hours Wednesday morning. During that time, the View Royal facility was operating on generator power. However, all critical and emergency services continued to operate as normal.

Island Health confirmed power had been restored shortly after 11 a.m.

All inpatient services are unaffected by the outage and a spokesperson for Island Health noted ensuring patient safety and continuity of care remains the health authority’s top priority.

Some non-urgent or elective procedures may need to be re-scheduled. Island Health will contact affected patients directly.

READ MORE: Road closures, power outages across Greater Victoria after windstorm

BC Hydro reported an outage impacting 1,910 customers in that area.

The power went out shortly after 5 a.m. for the area west of Elizabeth Street, north of Kingham Place and south of Ivor Road.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Island HealthVictoria General Hospital