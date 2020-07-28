Victoria granted injunction to move tenters in Beacon Hill Park to less sensitive areas

Mayor Lisa Helps says she recognizes the move will be to ‘more visible’ areas

Tenters in Beacon Hill Park will now be forced to move to less sensitive areas after a court injunction was granted to the City of Victoria. (Black Press File Photo)

Campers living in environmentally and culturally sensitive areas of Beacon Hill Park will be forced to relocate to less vulnerable locations within the park after the City of Victoria was granted a court injunction.

The city filed the application on July 10 to the B.C. Supreme Court, asking for an order that would require people experiencing homelessness to shelter only in permitted areas of the park and prohibit anyone from sheltering in sensitive areas designated under the parks bylaw.

In a statement, Mayor Lisa Helps said that she recognized the order would make campers “more visible” but hoped that the community “can come together to get through this challenging time.”

City bylaw staff and community outreach workers have been meeting regularly with the approximately 100 people sheltering in the park and according to a press release, many people have already moved from sensitive areas.

