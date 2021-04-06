Victoria guitarist rocks a $1M Lotto Max ticket

Scott Murcheson bought the ticket at the Victoria Loft pub and won the prize in a Feb. 26 draw

A Victoria rock guitarist won $1 million from a Feb. 26 Lotto Max draw.

Scott Murcheson, lead guitarist for the Victoria band MK5, realized he was a winner after his sister checked the ticket on her phone.

“Finding out I was a winner was completely shocking,” Murcheson said, in a news release. “I’m still in shock.”

The local musician bought the ticket at The Loft Pub in Victoria.

“I thought, ‘why not?’ I feel like you have to buy a ticket to win,” he said.

To celebrate, the rocker plans on buying a new guitar and amp, while also gifting some of the prize to family and friends.

“I can’t really describe how it feels, but it is like nothing else, it’s a crazy feeling,” he said.

