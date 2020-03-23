Victoria harbour authority closes Ogden Point walkway to the public

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority says not enough people were practising social distancing

Ogden Point will be closed to the public beginning March 24 at 7 a.m.

In a release, the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) said that while the famous walkway is wide enough to practise social distancing, people weren’t adhering to the protocol.

“We typically see more than 450,000 people use the walkway each year,” said Ian Robertson, CEO of the GVHA. “With the recent sunny weather, tied in with the impact of COVID-19, we unfortunately didn’t see those numbers slow down. While it is a difficult decision to close a space that Victorians love, this is in the best interest of our collective health and safety and our requirement to help flatten the curve.”

ALSO READ: Port Renfrew, Pacheedaht Nation close communities to visitors amidst COVID-19 fears

Gates and signage will be installed at the upper walkway notifying people of the closure, as well as signage at the lower oceanfront level.

Maintenance at Ogden Point will be limited to essential service only.

The GVHA also monitors other properties, including the Inner Harbour Lower Causeway, Ship Point and Fisherman’s Wharf.

The GVHA has also closed off the ramps to the float homes at Fisherman’s Wharf to non-residents.

